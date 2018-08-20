BROTHER (BRAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

BROTHER (CURRENCY:BRAT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, BROTHER has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. BROTHER has a market cap of $31,113.00 and $11.00 worth of BROTHER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BROTHER token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BROTHER alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00284879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00151864 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011435 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BROTHER

BROTHER’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. BROTHER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. BROTHER’s official website is bro-consortium.io. BROTHER’s official Twitter account is @coinBrat.

BROTHER Token Trading

BROTHER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BROTHER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BROTHER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BROTHER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BROTHER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BROTHER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.