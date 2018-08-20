Buckingham Research Increases Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target to $130.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.95. The company had a trading volume of 83,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,504. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.03. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $131.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $2,170,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,672,000 after acquiring an additional 434,157 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

