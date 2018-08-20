Budbo Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (BUBO)

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Budbo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Budbo has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Budbo has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00277567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00152109 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035237 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Budbo

Budbo’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Budbo is budbo.io. Budbo’s official message board is medium.com/budbo. Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Budbo Token Trading

Budbo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Budbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Budbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

