CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages expect CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Noble Financial raised CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $481,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 680.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,229,000 after purchasing an additional 525,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,951,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth $51,530,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $188.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

