CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $183.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CACI. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.43.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock stock opened at $187.20 on Thursday. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.27. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $481,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 680.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,229,000 after purchasing an additional 525,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,951,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,530,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

