CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CACI. Noble Financial raised shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.43.

CACI stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

