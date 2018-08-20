Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($9.62) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock news, CFO Eric A. Hession bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark P. Frissora bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,150. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,854,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,521,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 739,548 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 48,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,088,000.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

