Callon Petroleum (CPE) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

News coverage about Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Callon Petroleum earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 48.8812886495631 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

NYSE:CPE opened at $10.75 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

