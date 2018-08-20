Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises 3.0% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 292.6% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $338,878,000 after buying an additional 1,580,549 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 10.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,638,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,865,000 after buying an additional 153,237 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 25.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 35.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $173.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $523.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 677,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $124,859,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,458,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,029,573 shares of company stock worth $2,532,412,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.