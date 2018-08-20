Canaccord Genuity Boosts Suncor Energy (SU) Price Target to C$67.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho set a C$61.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.76.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$52.69 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$38.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

In related news, insider Mark Stephen Little sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$6,625,000.00. Also, insider Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.77, for a total value of C$5,108,150.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

