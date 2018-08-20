Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.40

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$47.40 and last traded at C$46.68, with a volume of 59710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.89.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$36.75 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.58.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

