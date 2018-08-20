Cango (CANG) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Cango stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. Cango has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Cango Company Profile

ango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. It operates the digital automobile trading platform which enables registered dealers to access additional car sourcing channels with value-added services including logistics and warehousing support.

