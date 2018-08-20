Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stake Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,556,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,115,000 after buying an additional 144,572 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 107,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $99.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $390,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

