Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,976 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,477,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,515,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,165,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 296.6% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.