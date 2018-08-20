Capital Southwest (CSWC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. National Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.21. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 118.20% and a return on equity of 5.82%. research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

