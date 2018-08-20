Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 44.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,128 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL stock opened at $125.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $127.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

