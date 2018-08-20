Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) CEO Sells $180,400.00 in Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CRZO stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRZO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. Finally, Williams Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 25.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.