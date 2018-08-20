Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Stake Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI opened at $109.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kevin Doyle Corning sold 3,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $378,808.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Pulver purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.33 per share, with a total value of $464,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,561.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.54.

Carter's Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

