Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post sales of $168.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $160.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $639.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.00 million to $640.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $670.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $662.00 million to $678.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $165.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of CWST opened at $27.92 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.47.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 20,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $496,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,849.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,354 shares of company stock worth $2,049,831 over the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 50,472 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 159,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

