CasinoCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,227.00 (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, CasinoCoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and cfinex. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $14.73 million and $10,227.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CasinoCoin

CSC is a PoC coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

