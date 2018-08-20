CEMIG (CIG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Media stories about CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CEMIG earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7146961051232 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIG. ValuEngine raised shares of CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st.

CEMIG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,152. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

