Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Central Pacific Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6847893375339 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CPF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.71. 1,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $816.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.08. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

In other news, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,080 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $30,229.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine H. H Camp bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $182,137.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

