Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Bought by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $116,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 880.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 205,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $12,389,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,102,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,400 shares of company stock valued at $41,128,336 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cerner to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.