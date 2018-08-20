CES Energy Solutions (CEU) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CEU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.13.

CEU stock opened at C$4.42 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$4.26 and a one year high of C$7.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Also, Director Kenneth Dale Zandee sold 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$47,389.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,331 shares of company stock worth $71,484 and have sold 38,252 shares worth $188,233.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

