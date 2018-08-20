Champions Oncology (CSBR) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Champions Oncology to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

40.8% of Champions Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Champions Oncology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Champions Oncology Competitors 565 2002 5036 194 2.62

Champions Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.36%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Champions Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Champions Oncology is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Champions Oncology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $20.24 million -$1.47 million -56.79 Champions Oncology Competitors $1.01 billion $91.51 million -2.95

Champions Oncology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Champions Oncology. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Champions Oncology has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champions Oncology’s peers have a beta of 1.57, meaning that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -7.44% -531.69% -21.43% Champions Oncology Competitors -8,334.50% -70.05% -25.03%

Summary

Champions Oncology peers beat Champions Oncology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.