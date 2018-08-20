Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $193,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 3,018.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 196,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 190,279 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Northcoast Research set a $71.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

