Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a $58.55 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.73.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $593.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

In related news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,780 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 35.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 7, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 198 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

