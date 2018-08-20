Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.30, Briefing.com reports. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $10.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.30. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

