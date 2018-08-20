Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 target price on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $864.69 million, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $370.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

