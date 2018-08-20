China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (CEA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 43.9061118470373 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.61.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.