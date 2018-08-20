China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.

LFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.49 to $13.85 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in China Life Insurance by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,661,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,861. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.57.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.