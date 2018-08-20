China Yuchai International (CYD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CYD. Greenridge Global started coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

China Yuchai International stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.30. 61,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,234. The company has a market cap of $756.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.15. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $635.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 20.49%. analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth about $3,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 115,814 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 355,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 95,218 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 929,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,301 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

