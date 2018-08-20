CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $239,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 255,659 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 113,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.56 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

