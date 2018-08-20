CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 42.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,714,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,519,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,407,000 after purchasing an additional 288,810 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 98,789 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mosaic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,977,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after purchasing an additional 823,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $29.63 on Monday. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

