CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Teladoc Inc (TDOC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 241.1% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 68.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Teladoc in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Teladoc alerts:

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $90,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,745 shares of company stock valued at $16,547,452 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teladoc from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teladoc from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Teladoc from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, MED upped their target price on shares of Teladoc to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

TDOC opened at $73.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Teladoc Inc has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Teladoc Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.