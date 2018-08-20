CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Shipping ETF (SEA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 477,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEA opened at $9.83 on Monday. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Invesco Shipping ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

