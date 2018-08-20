Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aviva (AV)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 603 ($7.69) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 456 ($5.82) to GBX 495 ($6.31) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.65) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 536 ($6.84) to GBX 545 ($6.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 640 ($8.16) to GBX 590 ($7.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 636 ($8.11) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 575.21 ($7.34).

AV opened at GBX 484.80 ($6.18) on Thursday. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($7.02).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a GBX 9.25 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

