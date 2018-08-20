Citigroup Trims Outfront Media (OUT) Target Price to $22.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

OUT stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,837,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,447,000 after purchasing an additional 529,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,262,000 after purchasing an additional 215,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,187,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 14.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,014,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,076,000 after purchasing an additional 515,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

