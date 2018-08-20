Civitas Solutions (CIVI) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Civitas Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3630813713914 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CIVI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civitas Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civitas Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Civitas Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Civitas Solutions alerts:

NYSE CIVI traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $16.10. 3,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Civitas Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $586.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 12,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,088,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $36,081.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,346 shares of company stock valued at $391,708. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About Civitas Solutions

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.