Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.28

News articles about Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coca-Cola FEMSA earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4625078516545 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of KOF opened at $62.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.10. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOF. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.