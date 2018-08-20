Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (MIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MIE opened at $10.89 on Monday. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

