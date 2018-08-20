Comerica Bank Sells 1,115 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 822,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HI opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HI shares. B. Riley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

