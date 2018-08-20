Comerica Bank Sells 3,447 Shares of Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,501 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Imperial Capital set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

