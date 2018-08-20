Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd (FXZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd (BMV:FXZ) by 90.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXZ. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd by 252.7% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 157,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 112,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd by 35.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd by 16.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period.

Shares of FXZ stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

