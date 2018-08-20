Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $1.47 Million in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,321.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

Shares of Total System Services stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

