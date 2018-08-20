Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 29,575 CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2018

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. ValuEngine raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Howard Weil reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

CMS opened at $49.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $138,615.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $48,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

