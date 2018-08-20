Comparing Docusign (DOCU) & LivePerson (LPSN)

Docusign (NASDAQ: LPSN) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Docusign and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docusign 0 4 5 0 2.56 LivePerson 0 1 6 0 2.86

Docusign currently has a consensus target price of $58.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. LivePerson has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.20%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Docusign.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Docusign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Docusign and LivePerson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docusign N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LivePerson $218.88 million 7.11 -$18.19 million ($0.06) -415.83

Docusign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson.

Profitability

This table compares Docusign and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docusign N/A N/A N/A LivePerson -7.06% -3.34% -2.03%

Summary

LivePerson beats Docusign on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

