Comparing Edap Tms (EDAP) and Nexeon Medsystems (NXNN)

Edap Tms (OTCMKTS: NXNN) and Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Edap Tms and Nexeon Medsystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexeon Medsystems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Edap Tms currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.68%. Given Edap Tms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Nexeon Medsystems.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Nexeon Medsystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -5.98% -5.89% -3.22% Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edap Tms and Nexeon Medsystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $40.74 million 2.21 -$760,000.00 ($0.01) -310.00 Nexeon Medsystems $3.30 million 4.78 -$2.17 million ($3.64) -2.20

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Nexeon Medsystems. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexeon Medsystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Nexeon Medsystems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells consumables; and offers treatment related services and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

About Nexeon Medsystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

