Comparing Mattersight (MATR) and Asure Software (ASUR)

Mattersight (NASDAQ: ASUR) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mattersight and Asure Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mattersight $46.51 million 1.91 -$16.32 million N/A N/A Asure Software $54.44 million 3.66 -$5.72 million $0.45 29.49

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Mattersight.

Volatility & Risk

Mattersight has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mattersight and Asure Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mattersight 0 3 0 0 2.00 Asure Software 0 1 8 0 2.89

Mattersight presently has a consensus target price of $3.04, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. Asure Software has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 55.74%. Given Asure Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Mattersight.

Profitability

This table compares Mattersight and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mattersight -22.26% N/A -29.58% Asure Software -11.85% 9.05% 2.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Mattersight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Mattersight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Asure Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asure Software beats Mattersight on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mattersight

Mattersight Corporation provides behavioral analytics services in the United States. The company provides predictive behavioral routing and workstyle, performance management, quality assurance, predictive analytics, and marketing managed services. It serves companies in the healthcare, insurance, financial service, technology, telecommunication, cable, utility, education, hospitality, and government industries. The company was formerly known as eLoyalty Corporation and changed its name to Mattersight Corporation in May 2011. Mattersight Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities. It also offers AsureHCM, an integrated cloud-based platform that provides human resource services ranging from human resource management and payroll to benefits, talent acquisition, and performance management; Evolution HCM, an AsureHCM channel product that provide users with the flexibility and best practices to handle clients; and AsureConsulting that offers a suite of services to assist organizations through the entire employee lifecycle. In addition, it provides SmartView occupancy sensors and analytics platform that offers insights, which allow companies to make strategic decisions about real estate investments and workplace design; and SmartMove, a move management software that help companies design floorplans and track permanent seat assignments, as well as manage assets, such as telephones, laptops, desks, chairs, and other items assigned to an employee. Further, the company provides AsureSpace Resource Scheduler, a solution for the digital workplace that features conference room and desk reservations, service management, interactive floorplans, visitor management, calendar and Web conference integrations, and reporting; and NowSpace, a mobile app for Apple and Android devices that enables mobile workers to find and reserve desks and conference rooms from their smart phones. It serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 to small and mid-sized businesses directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

