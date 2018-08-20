Computer Task Group (CTG) & Zscaler (ZS) Head to Head Analysis

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: ZS) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Computer Task Group and Zscaler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zscaler 0 7 3 1 2.45

Computer Task Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.26%. Zscaler has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.61%. Given Computer Task Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Computer Task Group is more favorable than Zscaler.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Computer Task Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Task Group and Zscaler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $301.21 million 0.29 $800,000.00 $0.22 27.05 Zscaler $125.71 million 38.33 -$35.46 million N/A N/A

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zscaler.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and Zscaler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 0.30% 4.78% 2.76% Zscaler N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Computer Task Group beats Zscaler on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company's IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

